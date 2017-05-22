Letter to the editor: Thank you, Day of Caring students
We were privileged to have six great workers who contributed their time and energy at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake cleanup day through a Day of Caring, sponsored by Pequot Lakes High School, on Thursday, May 4.
Erik, Dalton, Jackson, Tyler, Cole and Luke raked, hauled brush and leaves, and assisted the many historical society volunteers who directed and worked along with the young people. The job was completed in record time.
The students were impressed with "Dodo," who made them cookies. The boys went on to another assignment by noon. Our village grounds look terrific! Thank you!
Mary Dischinger,
Crosslake Area Historical Society