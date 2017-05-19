Letter to the editor: A great thing going
Al Lindner wrote a letter to the editor in the Brainerd Dispatch May 9, 2017, opinion page titled "User pays."
"We want to make sure our DNR is able to continue to protect our fisheries so our fishing opportunities are not in jeopardy," he writes.
This comes from a professional guide who, along with other guides, has raped our lakes for the last 35-40 years. Most people don't know that these guides fish professionally with only the same licenses you and I carry in our wallets.
I've been informed the going rate for these guides is $320 for a four-hour trip, $520 for eight hours. It's also a known fact they fish along with their clients if slow to fill out limits. They're guides only!
For a guy who claims to have made a living all his life spent fishing public lakes at no cost to himself, then to ask us to ante up another $3 to feather his nest - that takes guts.
I'm not opposed to guides. They certainly have their place. But you don't make a livelihood he talks of without paying some restitution. Even bait dealers are required by state law to have four licenses - sell, transport, helper and a regular fishing license - but guides have a free ride.
Mr. Lindner has the right idea (users pay) but he doesn't follow his own motto. He uses, but he doesn't pay. They have a great thing going, and you and I have to pay for it, and the $3 increase (if it goes through) makes it sweeter for them.
Jack Schmidt,
Pequot Lakes