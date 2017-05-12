Letter to the editor: Pequot Lakes School Day of Caring

This year we were so blessed to have a group of students and their teacher, Sara Johnson, arrive at our home to pick up sticks and rake our huge front lawn. What an awesome sight to see over a dozen young men and women working hard on this large task. Besides raking and picking up the sticks, they also hauled all the leaves to our compost pile.

We enjoyed seeing them making a fun time out of hard work. They will never know the big burden that was lifted from our shoulders by their completing this job.

As I went from our house to Christ Community Church in Nisswa, I was greeted by another wonderful group of eight young men and their teacher, Chris Palmer. Once again as in years past, they cut and removed some dead limbs, raked and weeded our church lawn and flower beds.

We are so thankful and appreciative of the school, the faculty and the students who are willing to provide this caring service to so many elderly and charitable organizations in our area. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for a job well done. May you realize the blessing you have been to so many in your community and may the Lord bless each and every one of you.

Ray and Betty Simenstad,

Pequot Lakes

Christ Community Church,

Nisswa