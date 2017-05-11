Letter to the editor: Shame on Manhattan Beach City Council

The mayor, tongue in cheek, suggested the clerk should listen to our personal recording of the April meeting and the council then motioned and approved the changing of the minutes.

The mayor should have taken his own advice as our tape recording clearly shows the clerk was correct. The council did in fact deny the request and did not table the discussion. The minutes should not have been changed.

Had they not denied her request, they would be able to resolve this type of issue with their own recordings.

Shame on our council! Their lack of respect in their treatment of our newly elected city clerk is apparent at every meeting and an embarrassment to our community.

Marilyn Wannebo,

Manhattan Beach