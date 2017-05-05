Letter to the Editor: Scouts do great cemetery cleanup job

On Earth Day, 10 scouts and four leaders arrived at the Pine Ridge Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. to fulfill their promise. They did a wonderful job.

We are still in need of a group to clean up the roadside on 23rd Avenue Southwest by the Old Cemetery. It is a terrible mess of brush and debris. Cleanup days in Pine River will be May 8-9. Please add the Pine Ridge Cemetery roadside to your list of tasks to be done.

Nora Kline, grandmother of Sis Risnes, worked very hard to help beautify the cemetery. She often included this quote by Benjamin Franklin in her articles for the newspaper: "To know the character of the community, I only need to visit its cemetery."

Sis Risnes and Jacqueline Ide,

Pine Ridge Cemetery Board members

Pine River