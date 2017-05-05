Letter to the editor: What the American people deserve

With an air of frustration presented as fair-minded journalism, our local columnist, Pete Abler, has once again displayed a knack for hypocrisy offered up as diplomacy.

In his latest piece, "What do the American people really want?" - although certainly agreeing with his reasonable, proverb-like "we have to get along in order to get along," I was nonetheless unsuccessful in seeing eye-to-eye with his needless "wacko" name-calling.

Republicans don't seem to know how to capitalize on a winning streak, Abler wrote. OK. But he also stated Democrats seem to embrace their "wacko fringe elements."

Really? No "wacko" Republicans, instead calling them "most conservative elements!"

When the president of the United States invites a flagrant racist to the White House for a photo-op dinner and treats him as friend and patriot, it speaks volumes and is certainly not embracing human goodness.

"(President Trump) gives short shrift to national security briefings but (hosts) Ted Nugent ... a notorious racist who has called for the hanging of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and called Obama a 'subhuman mongrel.'" (David Gergen - CNN)

Nugent, by his own account, avoided the Vietnam-era selective service draft by defecating in his pants for days and snorting crystal meth to guarantee flubbing his pre-induction physical. What a "patriot." Want to be his friend?

Mr. Abler: You're a genuine patriot. The mirror, however, has many faces, so when you look into the mirror and scan for "wackos," try very hard, sir, to see that face among others peering from behind you, leering under his cowboy hat right there in the Oval Office, an honored guest of our president.

The American people deserve far better than this.

Steven Olson,

Baxter