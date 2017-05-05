Letter to the editor: Trump's first and final war

He's dangerous to our safety, more so than any ISIS terrorist, Mexican or woman who "just says no."

This unfortunate person, still fighting his dead father, uses everyone else to do it. The rest of the world should not be paying for Fred Trump's mistakes in raising his children. (See PBS "Frontline: Choice 2016.") Trump's brother reportedly drank himself to death.

This person lied and swindled (my opinion) his way into our White House. It's all but proven in court he was elected by the Russians. He said he'd release his tax returns. Now he says screw you; get lost. Some supporters can't admit they screwed up; some people like being abused. I don't.

He's dangerous because he's nuts. He started trade war with China until his family received personal financial concessions. He insulted one of our few true allies, Germany. He's insulted every member of NATO. He supports, tacitly or actively, the hate-spewers in media, causing unnecessary violence against "illegal" immigrant families. It's what he listens to rather than reality. Anti-Semitic violence has skyrocketed under his influence. Another German against Jewish people?

He knows zip about history. He knows zip about government. But ask him: He "knows it all!" He insulted Canada and started another trade war with them.

Like Bush before him, he's itching for his own little war, escalating provocations with North Korea. He called 100 senators for a private meeting. If we're a free country, this should be in the open. He's toying with nuclear war.

A. Martin,

Merrifield