Letter to the Editor: Thoughts about walls

There was the more recent Iron Curtain, a wall between East and West, or between Europe and the Soviet Union.

Toward the end of the Cold War, one of the most thrilling moments for some in the West was when their hero, Ronald Reagan, did his John Wayne imitation while giving a speech promoting capitalism and said, with B grade acting emphasis, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" referring to the wall between East and West Germany. (Gorbachev was the Russian/Soviet leader.)

Well, sir, I tell you! That brought a chill and goose bumps to flag-wavers who really don't understand why they're waving one.

The Iron Curtain Wall was there, not because the Soviet Union was bad, but because Germany was! Russia feared Germany, because that's where attacks often came from against the Russians. In those days it was common wisdom to keep Germany divided and separated, because "Germans start world wars."

And now, the biggest liar and fear monger in the world wants to try his hand at a wall.

First, stir up the peasants to get them hating each other, so they'll think you're a leader. Then build a wall they can't cross, using someone else's money of course, whether U.S. citizens or Mexican.

But make sure corporations and the wealthy can come and go as they please to make money. Just be sure to prevent poor people from doing the same.

A wall to stop poor people; a "Little People's Wall." Built by small hands, and small minds.

A. Martin,

Merrifield