Letter to the Editor: Capitalism vs. A. Martin

He certainly doesn't appreciate or believe that our form of capitalism provides every individual the right to succeed, prosper and follow their passion as they so choose.

He appears to believe that those who have wealth are iniquitous and their net worth should be shared with others to amend for their "sins" in taking advantage of the American Dream. Sounds a lot like communism to me.

His ideology is quite simple: Take initiative away from individuals and let the government think and provide for us.

It's also hard for me to understand A.'s fascination with the "Rusty Patched Bumble Bee" when our country struggles with improving immigration policy, issues with illegal aliens, improving our medical insurance programs, easing taxation for corporations and small businesses, protecting and increasing jobs for our middle class, adequately financing our military to protect our country, improving our educational system, etc. etc.

So instead of having to move to Canada, as many of our esteemed entertainers threatened to do if Trump was elected (of course, after they were done crying after the election, they reneged), I suggest that A. Martin (perhaps a nom de plume) relocate to San Francisco/Berkeley where his ideology can fit in well helping the locals undertake important projects like relocating 800 cormorants for millions of dollars so that a section of the old Bay Bridge could be demolished when the new bridge opened several years ago.

John Repp,

Ideal Corners