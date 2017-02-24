Letter to the editor: Bartella family thanks community
To everyone involved with the Shelley Bartella benefit on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Nisswa American Legion:
Our hearts are full of gratitude as we say thank you to family members, friends and neighbors for all of the acts of kindness and generosity. We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community.
It was a wonderful occasion and helped show us how joy can be found in even the darkest circumstances. We deeply appreciate those who helped organize, gave their time, donated items and have given financially.
We are overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity you have shown to us in this difficult time. We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts.
God bless,
Shelley and Rick Bartella and family