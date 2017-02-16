Letter to the editor: Capitalism isn't good

Like cancer, it depends on "growth." But like cancer, it's incapable of looking ahead and seeing the obvious: It will kill its host and so kill itself.

Like cancer, capitalism spreads and consumes everything around it. It's what has pushed even our Democratic Rep. Nolan to support mining proposals, by foreign companies, in northeast Minnesota, potentially causing great environmental harm that will be permanent. When their tailings dam breaks, they'll fold and split, not stay and mitigate the mess and destruction.

Just one example: Trump is holding off protecting "rusty patched bumble bees" in Minnesota and Wisconsin (they once ranged over 28 states). They're an important provider of pollination for our food supplies. This lack of protection for bees helps corporations make money that use chemical sprays.

Corporations versus life on Earth? Trump chooses corporations! He's a Republican, so it shouldn't surprise anyone. One day our news headline will read "One billion on Earth now reaching starvation level due to low food supplies."

What corporations and their primarily Republican shills call burdensome government "regulations," real people call "protections" for everyone.

Ask yourself: Will Trump, his family and the corporate families be part of that one billion? No.

Sad. Love. Amen.

A. Martin,

Merrifield