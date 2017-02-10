Letter to the editor: Obama's legacy?

He endorsed partial birth abortion, transgender bathroom use, sanctuary cities, 11 million illegals to stay, overturned "don't ask, don't tell," same sex marriages. He didn't back up his "red line" in the sand that cost 300,000 lives. This list goes on also.

Our national debt - Obama's eight years in office: Dec. 29, 2008, the debt was $10.6 trillion. Dec. 29, 2016, $19.3 trillion. That's $9.3 trillion under his watch.

What's a trillion dollars? Counting it, $1 for every second 24/7 would take 31,688 years, 269 days, 1 hour, 46 minutes, 40 seconds. His welfare programs weren't cheap, and now we're in $19.3 trillion. That's talking some pretty serious money.

Obama's hometown (his and hers), where Obama sent his friend, former chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, to become Chicago's 55th mayor May 16, 2011, when he became a White House embarrassment.

Obama's eight years as president, and with very strict gun control laws, had as of Dec. 21, 2016, 4,412 killings; 762 killings in the year 2016. That's one year.

What did he do? Nothing, along with ABC, CBS, NBS, HLN, CNN, Washington Post or the New York Times. It was always hands off Obama's presidency.

He lived in his own little world of contempt, arrogance, mightier than thou, lied and deceived at will. And he wants us to think he left a legacy to the American people.

In reality, his presidential terms were a pathetic failure and he will go down as America's worst. A real loser - that's a sure bet!

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes