Letter to the editor: Baxter teen who marched on MLK Jr. Day praised
My compliments go to 16-year-old Aaron Sopelle, of Baxter, for marching in St. Paul on MLK Jr. Day.
Two of his comments to Chelsey Perkins, Brainerd Dispatch staff writer, were: "It felt like I was a big part of a family, that we were all standing for one beautiful thing. We were standing before God himself for equality and in unison."
And Aaron further stated in the story that "he admires King for his role in the civil rights movement that cleared the path for young people like him to experience a more equitable world."
Thank you, Chelsey, for interviewing this foresighted young man. Aaron is a great role model and a positive leader now and I'm sure will be in days to come.
John Wallin,
Nisswa