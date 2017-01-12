Letter to the editor: Due process was not followed at U of M

From all we have seen or heard in the case of the Gopher football players, the university did not follow due process and certainly does not believe in innocent until proven guilty.

What we know is the woman in question decided on her own to get drunk and have sex with some of the men. She then accused other men of taking advantage of the situation and had sex with her without her consent.

If that is what is proven, then those who took advantage should be charged and, if convicted in a court of law, receive the proper punishment. If not convicted, where do they go to get their reputation back?

A group of protesters has called for convictions of the players without following due process. This same group called for the firing of coach Claeys because he stood by his players until due process could be followed. This same group suggested that because of what the coach did that he supported sexual assault.

This is the same type of mob mentality that was used in Ferguson, Missouri, and the false claim of "hands up, don't shoot."

Some things about the U of M are clear. Athletic Director Coyle is a liar regarding the reasons for firing Claeys. The U of M administration runs the university by mob rule. Get enough signatures and they will fold like a house of cards. They have no backbone and no foundation on which they operate.

The university has said they have different standards. That is correct. They don't believe in due process or telling the truth.

Dale Probasco,

Backus