During our child-rearing years, the immediate response of our police officers and their actions prevented situations that we don't even like to think of. Many of our officers are first responders. We live with serious heart disease in our home, which has prompted 911 calls. There have been falls.

In each instance, they have responded in time to make a difference. They have helped direct air ambulances to land for the transport needed to save my husband's life. The list goes on and on.

For some people, the flashing lights on a police car are dreaded events. Not in our life. When I see those lights, I know we're in good hands. My deepest, most sincere "thank you" to our police officers. We appreciate you and we support you.

Mary Lou Most,

Breezy Point