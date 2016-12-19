Letter to the editor: Cuba and Castro

Castro came along and told this "girl," Cuba, stand on your own feet; become who you are. It won't be easy, but you shouldn't want to stay where you are. Cuba responded.

It was tough. Castro became leader, doing things some didn't like. Did he sometimes go too far? Probably. No one lives without making mistakes, even Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

Cuba was like a small child having all the blood sucked out of it by this gigantic U.S. mosquito. Corporations in Cuba were nationalized, and U.S. organized crime was kicked out. (Do these go hand in hand)?

But with all the subsequent problems, Cuba has remained independent, still uncontrolled by U.S. business and crime.

Hawaii wasn't so lucky. In 1893, it was forcibly conquered by U.S. Marines, its chosen government imprisoned, its land handed over to wealthy U.S. corporations to exploit - Dole "fruit" people among them. The U.S. forced it to become our 50th state. Native Hawaiians don't accept that; they rightly consider themselves an occupied country, not anyone's "50th state."

This is some history of the U.S., starting soon after our own "declaration of independence."

Check it out. Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States" is a good starting place.

How many of U.S. complaints against Cuba are to distract from our own crimes and misdeeds? It's their business whether to have communism, not ours.

A. Martin,

Merrifield