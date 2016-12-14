Letter to the editor: Let's share opinions in person

But as soon as I get on the internet, I question whether I can trust anything I read. A recent article in The Guardian speaks of how Google and Facebook are using algorithms to target individuals with the "news" they want to hear, whether or not it's true. While media experts are scrambling to fix these issues, we may have come to a place where we just can't trust online communication.

My hope is that we as citizens will recognize the importance of listening to people with personal lived experiences that have brought them to differing political positions. And perhaps the only way to listen in this age of divisive media is in person: a return to the "town square."

If we put down our smart phones and have a real conversation when we bump into a neighbor in the grocery store or cafe, maybe we can start to heal some of the divides caused by this election, or at least remain civil, supportive members of the same community.

One model I've seen for doing this is www.livingroomconversations.org. A small group meets to have an open-minded and respectful conversation based on questions such as: "What sense of purpose guides you in your life?" and "What are your hopes and concerns for your community?"

I would like to get these conversations going at our local coffee shops. If you're interested in organizing or participating, please contact me at lailadavis@gmail.com or 218-656-0303.

If media can't share diverse perspectives, we need to share them in person.

Laila Davis,

Breezy Point