The heavy, wet snow was extremely difficult to remove, and snow plow lights could be seen throughout the night and into the next two days. Some of the operators no doubt did without much sleep through and after the storm.

We want them to know that we do not take them for granted and truly appreciate their dedication to keeping our highways and byways as clear as possible so that most of us can get to where we're going with a minimum of discomfort and danger.

Thanks also to all the electrical company linemen who also spent dangerous hours getting the power back online. Working to restore electrical power with wires entwined in trees downed by heavy snow would be considered dangerous by anyone, especially in the middle of the night.

Both groups are usually unseen, but do their essential work without brag or boast.

Thank you to all of you!

John Wetrosky,

Executive director

Pine River Chamber of Commerce