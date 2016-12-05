Letter to the Editor: United we stand; divided we fall

President Obama united our country, and 62 million voters appreciate the progress accomplished in eight years. Obama's approval rating is 57 percent in 2016.

This is the second time in 16 years the most votes lost the election. This year, Hillary Clinton received two million more votes and lost the election, because 290 of the 538 members of the Electoral College decided the winner.

Grassroots campaigns have sprung up around the country to try to persuade members of the Electoral College - do something that has never been done before in American history; ie: to deny the presidency to the clear election winner.

Daniel Bresenoff, author of a petition in favor of Hillary, is asking signers to lobby electors by email or phone.

He said: "I think it's a long shot, but we're living in strange times; if it was ever plausible, it's this year. As a Christian, I came to the conclusion that Mr. Trump is not qualified for that office."

Kathleen Parker in a recent Brainerd Dispatch "Guest Opinion" asked: "What happens to democracy when an uninformed, misinformed, or dis-informed populace tries to make sound decisions? The simple and terrible answer is, democracy fails; the fact that his manipulation of the media was the engine that propelled him to the top of the heap. But he knew that media bashing was popular among his base and gave them what they wanted."

The voices of 62 million are preparing to challenge the archaic system of the Electoral College.

Bob Uppgaard,

Pequot Lakes