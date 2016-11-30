Hunting as a sport is one thing, but torture, cruelty and abuse to animals is not a sport. Reading the words of these children was very chilling. They truly sounded cold blooded.

What I find so ironic is the fact that these children are students at a Christian academy. What, for heaven sake, are they teaching there? The principal/superintendent obviously must have known about these submissions to the newspaper. Something is the matter with this picture.

As I am sure everyone has read, after studying serial killers, psychopaths, etc., one red flag usually is present in all these individuals: cruelty or harm to animals as children.

It frightens me to think what the future holds for children with these viewpoints. I only hope that there is still time for these children to learn that treating God's creatures in this cruel and cold blooded manner is not what a Christian would do.

On a closing note, I am also surprised that the Echo Journal would even print this. I am wondering if they even read it before it went to press?

Mary Eastwood,

Ideal Corners