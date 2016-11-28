Letter to the Editor: Liberals are concerned about Trump

What his supporters are beginning to see is what a lot of us have seen all along.

Trump supporters have been very upset with those of us liberals who opposed him. I can't speak for all liberals, of course, but I can relay how at least some of us feel.

We prefer having consensus, rather than tell others how they should live; as long as they're not hurting others, or the Mother Earth we all share, the mother of life for every single living creature, even the water and rocks. We're all interdependent.

We liberals aren't pinch-mouthed little old ladies, afraid of everything. Those are more often conservatives. Liberals tend to be a little looser, a little braver, a little more adventurous maybe. We might have some black or Indian partners. We tend to have a live-and-let-live attitude toward gay people, and the LGBT community generally.

But even so, some of us were, and are, very concerned about handing our power over to Mr. Trump. It feels something like handing over control of our Christian Bible youth study group to the leader of a Chicago Hell's Angels gang. We're very concerned.

What's especially troubling is that now Trump's supporters are saying they "hope" he can do the job. It would be like talking to the Hell's Angels members and hearing them say, "Good luck with your Bible group. You better hope it all turns out."

A. Martin,

Merrifield