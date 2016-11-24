Letter to the Editor: Nisswa Smiles thanks sponsors, supporters
Nisswa Smiles and I are incredibly grateful to all of our 2016 Halloween Candy Buy Back event sponsors, business neighbors and our community neighbors for their support, generosity and compassion.
Because of your support, many deserving, actively deployed service men and women will receive a little "taste of home" in their care packages this holiday season.
Sponsorship always provides the foundation for any event. Please contact Nisswa Smiles if you are interested in sponsoring a future event.
Winners of the Three Bear Party Package and Zorbaz Pizza Party were Leif Wooden and Aubrie Wgeishofski.
Dr. Luke Waln, dentist
Nisswa Smiles