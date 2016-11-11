Letter to the editor: Lessons my daughter teaches me

I learned the name Lainee actually means "Sunshine." She's the sunshine in many people's lives - even on dark, rainy days.

And Sept. 29, 2015, was one of the darkest days in our family's lives. Lainee was one of 30 to 40 children worldwide diagnosed with type 3 Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, an extremely rare childhood cancer that attacked her lungs, brain, bones and kidneys. Since being diagnosed, Lainee has undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and testing.

She's tired and sad that she has cancer, but still her light shines bright.

I'm inviting the community to join us from 4-9 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Woods Event Center in Brainerd to raise funds and awareness of the plight of kids diagnosed with cancer. It'll be a night of good food and fun to show my daughter, Lainee, she's not alone, and although she has cancer, she's still an incredibly bright light that will not diminish.

Lainee wants to be a teacher when she grows up, but she already is one. She teaches me how to be a protector and to be aware of how our actions or actions of others affect the people we love the most, particularly her little brother, Brian. Lainee teaches me how to love and how to accept love from others. She teaches me how to put one foot in front of the other. That bad times don't always stay bad.

Lainee has taught me so much about life and how to live it. On Nov. 11, I want her to learn about all the people who love her, support her and want to see her light a brilliant path into her future.

Audriana Wallin,

Brainerd