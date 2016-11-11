One life, one country

Frankly, many folks are wearing thin on election pontifications by egotistic know-it-alls, from both sides, armed with a pen and a gotcha-list of targets.

Abler's revelation for solving our country's problems proposes that "whiners and crybabies," as he calls them, would be cured from their political dementia by having served in the military, and learning firsthand what it means to take commands from superiors based on persuasion, logic and trust.

Sound good so far?

Consider one army private, wounded, decorated for bravery, a natural-born leader who later persuaded millions with his charismatic logic. Adolf Hitler then murdered six million, upending the world and leading it into the jaws of hell with his legions of loyal military compatriots and deplorables.

Consider two U.S. military notables. A decorated Gulf War veteran, Timothy McVeigh, bombed the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, murdering 168 people. Another, a former private in the U.S. Marines, praised by a superior officer for high competence and intelligence, had a security clearance, was rated an expert sharpshooter and scored three shots from his sniper's perch in Dallas, murdering our 35th president.

In the beginning there was Benedict Arnold. There was also Nathan Hale, who, before his execution by the British, regretted having only one life to lose for his country.

U.S. history brims with heroes having served with valor and honor, many making the ultimate sacrifice. As always, it comes down to a human soul behind the stripes, or the blue, or white, collar.

To claim that military mindset is tantamount to moral rectitude is as specious as it is dangerous. Semper fidelis is a noble guidance, not a validation.

Steven Olson,

Baxter