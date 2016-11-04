Letter to the editor: Think about the Supreme Court

My inquiry as to what the paper considered an "endorsement" received no reply. So, having said that, I'll address this letter to those who say they will not be voting.

To those of you who do not vote because "all politicians are crooks:" Well, now you have a candidate who has never been a politician, so your excuse has been removed.

To those of you who won't vote until a woman is a candidate: Well, now you have one. No more excuses.

I could list a thousand words as to why the election of '16 will be by far the most important in my lifetime (and I'm approaching the age of dirt), but I think just 16 will underscore the critical importance of where our country will be heading after Nov. 8.

And they are the Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court, Supreme Court.

Think about it.

Larry Chantland,

Backus