Letter to the Editor: Be informed and get involved

I get up every morning and, over coffee, cuss about what's happening to this country. Then I shower and go get the morning paper. It was a letter in the paper from a city council member that gave me some hope. The city wanted to repave our street. But they were broke so wanted to assess us. I went to the next city council meeting to learn more. The author stressed the need for the city to do a better job of informing citizens. Another member said citizens need to take a more active role in government. They woke me up!

Grassroots democracy begins with citizens working together in the absence of political parties, PACs and big money. What better place to start than with local government. None of the above present.

So, rather than vent every morning I do my homework. They're complex issues and governments need help. I called candidates for their position. I have to make an informed decision in the voting booth.

But my responsibility doesn't end there. When the election is over, I have to stay involved - working alongside my representatives for change. No more venting! I feel much better now.

I hope that you, too, will work with your neighbors and local governments. Then, as a larger group, we can have an impact at the state and federal levels - taking our government back from the PACs and big money.

Bob Bureau,

Nisswa