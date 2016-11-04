Letter to the Editor: Council member explains his absences
In response to Ross Krautkremer's letter in the Oct. 27 issue about attending budget meetings, there is a reason.
The mayor, without seeking input from the council beforehand, suggested/mandated a 2 percent increase to the department heads (which by state law he had no authority to do; only council has such authority). I brought up and suggested the possibility of discussing lowering the levy by 3 percent. I was met with much angst and told that no discussion would be held on my question.
If a question will not be heard and a council cannot have open discussion, a council is failing to do what it was elected to do.
Many budget line items repeat year after year because costs are costs. If a council is unwilling to discuss anything but a 2 percent increase, that is a problem.
I often request recordings of meetings I am unable to attend so that I am up to speed with exactly what is said and done, which to my knowledge no other councilman or the mayor does. I am very abreast of what is happening and am probably the most informed and connected councilman with the citizens, and always look to express the citizens' questions and concerns.
Mr. Krautkremer, when asked what facts or known information he has to support his position, is unable to give any; he just states it's his opinion. I believe in fact and research-based decision making for the city.
Fred Heidmann,
Nisswa City Council member