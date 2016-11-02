We would also like to thank everyone who came to our annual Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 12. We had over 300 people attend this year. A huge thank you goes out to Pequot Lakes Supervalu for the donation of hot dogs, buns, chips and cookies for our open house. Their generosity and support is greatly appreciated.

We are proud to serve this community and appreciate your support.

Members of the Pequot Lakes Fire Department,

Tom Nelson,

Pequot Lakes fire chief