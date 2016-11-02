Letter to the editor: Pequot Lakes Fire Department says thanks
The Pequot Lakes Fire Department would like to thank the Eagle View Elementary School staff for allowing us to speak to the kindergarten through second-grade students about fire prevention/fire safety.
We would also like to thank everyone who came to our annual Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 12. We had over 300 people attend this year. A huge thank you goes out to Pequot Lakes Supervalu for the donation of hot dogs, buns, chips and cookies for our open house. Their generosity and support is greatly appreciated.
We are proud to serve this community and appreciate your support.
Members of the Pequot Lakes Fire Department,
Tom Nelson,
Pequot Lakes fire chief