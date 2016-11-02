Letter to the Editor: Choose Heidmann, Ryan, Cruz in Nisswa

It's an area free of parties, PACs and big money. Rarely even see a lawn sign. After researching, emailing and calling candidates I settled on my choice for mayor - Fred Heidmann. Fred has been extremely proactive keeping our neighborhood informed on issues before the council that impact us and will make sure we move from band-aiding to curing the problems.

I called the candidates running for the open council positions and was able to talk to two - John Ryan and Bill Cruz. I believe Fred, John and Bill will work well together for cost-effective, stable and long-term solutions.

Bob Bureau,

Nisswa