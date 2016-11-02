Weather Forecast

    Letter to the Editor: Norgaard for mayor in Crosslake

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:17 a.m.

    Well, the election season is once again upon us with signs from the candidates popping up like weeds in front of businesses and in the right-of-ways.

    The main problem is our part time city administrator/consultant that the council allows to winter in Florida and run the city by phone and internet. We need a full-time administrator and not a part-time person.

    I also haven't seen any major projects happen during Wessels and Heacox tenure other than gutting the zoning ordinance, turning the department over to the county and hiring a part-time city administrator/consultant.

    It's time to elect someone with some forward vision like Patty Norgaard who is on the Crosslake EDA, Park & Library Commission, Light Up The Dam Committee and led the effort to bring the Minnesota Design Team to Crosslake.

    Vote Patty Norgaard for mayor!

    Dennis Leaser,

    Crosslake

