Letter to the Editor: Norgaard for mayor in Crosslake

The main problem is our part time city administrator/consultant that the council allows to winter in Florida and run the city by phone and internet. We need a full-time administrator and not a part-time person.

I also haven't seen any major projects happen during Wessels and Heacox tenure other than gutting the zoning ordinance, turning the department over to the county and hiring a part-time city administrator/consultant.

It's time to elect someone with some forward vision like Patty Norgaard who is on the Crosslake EDA, Park & Library Commission, Light Up The Dam Committee and led the effort to bring the Minnesota Design Team to Crosslake.

Vote Patty Norgaard for mayor!

Dennis Leaser,

Crosslake