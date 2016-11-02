Letter to the Editor: Norgaard for mayor in Crosslake
Well, the election season is once again upon us with signs from the candidates popping up like weeds in front of businesses and in the right-of-ways.
The main problem is our part time city administrator/consultant that the council allows to winter in Florida and run the city by phone and internet. We need a full-time administrator and not a part-time person.
I also haven't seen any major projects happen during Wessels and Heacox tenure other than gutting the zoning ordinance, turning the department over to the county and hiring a part-time city administrator/consultant.
It's time to elect someone with some forward vision like Patty Norgaard who is on the Crosslake EDA, Park & Library Commission, Light Up The Dam Committee and led the effort to bring the Minnesota Design Team to Crosslake.
Vote Patty Norgaard for mayor!
Dennis Leaser,
Crosslake