Letter to the Editor: From the right hand side

We are told Secretary Clinton is the qualified candidate. Ignored are facts surrounding her actions and statements. She denies emailing classified information even after the FBI tells us she did. She stated 39 times that she could not remember, when questioned by the FBI, but she is able to memorize many lies about Mr. Trump to state at debates and/or rallies.

Her party and employees have hired people to aid voter fraud and cause disruption at Trump's rallies and then place blame on Trump's followers. She was required to supply her emails to Congress and quickly destroyed many thousands of them.

There is not space here to list all of the poor choices she has made or the illegal things she has done. But, we must allow for her to be held under a different set of laws than everyone else.

With a willing Congress Mr. Trump will: set three levels in the tax code vs the present five, set a corporate tax rate of 15 percent to hold companies here, make partial birth abortion illegal, clean up the VA hospital system, fix the ACA which Gov. Dayton has recently come out against, bring our military back to necessary strength, set congressional term limits, ban foreign money from our elections, withdraw from TPP, cancel unconstitutional executive orders, aid school choice, end illegal immigration and, most importantly, clean up corruption in the federal government.

Mr. Trump is a businessman and not a politician. He will be a breath of fresh air in a smelly and corrupt system and cap and reduce the debt.

Pequot Lakes