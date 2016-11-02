Letter to the Editor: Vote Trump

Donald has no public political experience. Hillary has 25-30-year record in government. Who do you choose to vote for?

We choose to vote for Donald Trump because:

• He is against the political correctness that has polluted our society.

• He has courage to call it like it is.

• He loves America.

• He has navigated through the impossible regulations imposed by Washington dumbbells and still created and made money.

We choose to reject Hillary because of the long list of lies and corruption by herself, her husband and her political party that has been going on for too long. I pray to God he grants us the gift of ending the Clinton corrupt dynasty. Vote Trump!

Don Corbin,

Crosslake