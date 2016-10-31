Letter to the Editor: Cast your vote for Nolan

Social Security is affected by COLA increases (cost-of-living adjustment).

Social Security won't receive a COLA increase this year. Gasoline prices dropped so much, they offset increases for everything else.

Wait a minute! Retirees don't drive much, so better gas prices don't help us. But food prices are up 10 percent, 40 percent, sometimes even doubled.

Retiree and Social Security COLA should be governed by actual costs affecting mainly the elderly.

I had an opportunity to suggest this to our Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan. He was already working on this; it's called E-COLA (elder-COLA)!

Please vote Rick Nolan. No wonder he's in the "Top 10" out of 435. Could a replacement make the "Top 10"?

Al Martin,

Merrifield