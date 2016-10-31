I know Sandy Layman's commitment to small business personally from her time as Grand Rapids Chamber executive and as president of Itasca Development Corporation. I saw how hard Sandy worked to support local companies like my own.

Other local business owners agree. That's why her campaign support comes from more than 70 percent local individual contributions. Those of us in business know she understands our needs and will work hard to address them in the Legislature.

If you want to see local business, and the families and communities who rely on them, have a stronger voice in our state, join with me and vote for Sandy Layman for state representative.

Mona Karkela,

Grand Rapids