What evidence does he provide for these comments? These comments are blatant and textbook racism and sexism, no matter what side of the aisle you are on.

I cannot believe such racist comments are in line with the Pineandlakes Echo Journal conduct policy and if were written by any other columnist in any other section but the opinion section, they would be subject to suspension or termination.

Such racist and sexist comments do not belong in a fine publication as the Echo.

Jim Johnson,

Pequot Lakes/Ham Lake