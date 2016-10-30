Elect Norgaard for Crosslake mayor

Patty's sage advice and forward looking approach has given Crosslake a fresh view for all who live, work and play here.

Her leadership into the future will assure us that we can manage change to keep our wonderful "up north" community, rather than have change manage us. Patty recognizes, honors and embraces the past as we move into the future.

Oh, I also sing in the church choir with Patty.

Elect her. Patty will serve Crosslake well.

Dean Fitch,

Crosslake