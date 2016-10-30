Vote Nystrom for District 10A

One of the most important jobs of any elected official is their constituent service work. Quinn listens, does her homework and then takes action to make a difference in people's lives.

Quinn was taught early that giving back and paying it forward are two important aspects we can do for individuals and our communities. She became an advocate for those with diabetes and continues with that passion. She is a Baxter City Council member who makes sure her constituents' concerns are addressed.

As our state representative from District 10A, Quinn will make sure her constituents are her first priority.

Vote now or on Nov. 8. Be sure to vote for Quinn, and we all will win.

John Ward,

Baxter