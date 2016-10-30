For a decade, I personally watched Tiffany work tirelessly for many of us who had the same beliefs in what is needed to make and keep Minnesota great. This year, Tiffany has single-handedly knocked on over 15,000 doors and talked to over 5,000 voters to find out what they feel needs to be done in St. Paul to prove we can do better.

She listens, works hard, is open minded and will represent all of us. Vote for Tiffany for SD10.

Amy Aho,

Baxter