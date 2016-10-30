Letter to the Editor: As they see it

Flaming out in an orange blaze of angry, revenge-obsessed, often nonsensical rhetoric that has decimated his ranking in most national polls, the main concern may be how to phrase the concession speech, if he could ever concede and actually accept, for once in his life, being a loser.

In detailing noble plans for his first 100 days in office, he began a recent rally speech by asserting that the election process is rigged against him, and then went on the attack against the growing numbers of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, and promised legal retribution after the election.

So much for pivoting to a more presidential temperament, in his self-professed quest to make America great again.

Yet, those crowds of eager politicians running for office in the Senate, and the House, are now ducking the consequences of honoring conscience (theirs) for fear they might lose votes, by either endorsing him or not endorsing him. They think they can run, and hide.

Columnists too, duck and run, and won't name their candidate - just vote for the future of the Supreme Court, not for her, and everything will be fine.

One Minnesota central lakes area columnist has expressed a disdain, in this historic election, for the newly created word "deplorables". As an election 2016 epitaph, one could certainly entertain the idea of adding another word that defines a collective, cowardly failure to embrace conscience: cowardists.

Steven Olson,

Baxter