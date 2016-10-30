Letter to the Editor: Clinton's Benghazi

The killings could have very likely been prevented but back up was ordered to stand down 13 hours earlier. And then to have the guts to say to the four families, "It was a misunderstanding" - basically calling the families liars.

When the truth did come out and all of America knew, she had the guts to testify at the congressional hearings and tell all Americans, "What difference does it make?" What a slap in the face to the four families, vets and the American people.

Things like this make you wonder how some people can live with themselves, then to think some people will vote for her.

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes