Letter to the Editor: Clinton's Benghazi
I think Hillary Clinton is bad-tempered, malicious, unpleasant and difficult.
Ask yourself what kind of person can stand in front of four families while their four sons lay in caskets in a plane hangar and tell them they died as a result of an anti-Muslim film and their killers would be brought to justice - that being a deliberate and knowing lie, as she knew four days earlier that Benghazi was a terrorist attack that happened under her watch.
The killings could have very likely been prevented but back up was ordered to stand down 13 hours earlier. And then to have the guts to say to the four families, "It was a misunderstanding" - basically calling the families liars.
When the truth did come out and all of America knew, she had the guts to testify at the congressional hearings and tell all Americans, "What difference does it make?" What a slap in the face to the four families, vets and the American people.
Things like this make you wonder how some people can live with themselves, then to think some people will vote for her.
Jack Schmidt,
Pequot Lakes