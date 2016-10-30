Letter to the Editor: Consider this when voting in Nisswa

He did not even show up for either of the two budget meetings the council had on the 2017 budget. He had zero input on the budget for possibly his administration. He boldly talks about reducing taxes to pay for roads, yet how can you lower taxes if you are not at the meeting?

He also did not show up for the pay equity study meeting on city employees' wages that could significantly impact the budget.

I believe you do the work, have a voice, pull your own weight and do not expect the other councilmen to carry the load. No excuses! This is what you are elected to do. Please vote with the facts.

Ross Krautkremer,

Nisswa City Council member