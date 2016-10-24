Letter to the Editor: Supreme Court votes matter

If we go to the left, a few things to consider: partial birth abortion (brain matter is removed moments before birth); gay marriages (their choice), but a sad situation for kids adopted into this environment; Obama's health care costs (proposed 50-67 percent in raised premiums; someone has to pay for the 10 million who get the free ride); 11 million illegals; sanctuary cities.

All can be repealed by a Supreme Court with common sense.

Gun owners (rifles, shotguns, handguns, hand loaders, collectors), if you don't think they're coming after your second amendment, you're crazy. The United Nations are very serious on this. Check the records. Example: Australia.

Why is it that some states requiring photo identification to vote is declared "discriminating" against the poor by federal law, but you must have a photo ID to purchase alcohol, cigarettes, apply for welfare, Medicaid, Social Security, unemployment benefits, rent, buy a house, apply for mortgage, levy, drive, rent a car, get on an airplane, get married, buy a gun, ammunition, rent a hotel room, buy a hunting and fishing license, etc., and you're still able to vote with a current utility bill?

So why is voting the one category in which you don't have to prove citizenship and legal residence? And why are liberals determined to repeal laws requiring proof of citizenship and residence, voting fraud. This gets a lot of votes for Democrats who hand out welfare (sorry, entitlements), and we all pay.

Both parties in Washington are corrupt to the core. They use the American people. Clinton's sloughing off Benghazi's four deaths as "what difference does it make" is a great example.

Jack Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes