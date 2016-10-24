Letter to the Editor: Liberals lack moral standing

As with Hillary, Sen. Klobuchar and our Minnesota Democratic Congressional delegation have not and won't accept his apology. This same Minnesota delegation has accepted the apology from Hillary, who as secretary of state placed our national security at risk by knowingly and intentionally using a private server to conduct classified business.

Then after risking our national security she lied and continues to lie about the whole episode.

Hillary lied to the parents of those killed in Benghazi on her watch regarding the cause of the attack. (It was not a video.)

Our Minnesota delegation and the complicit press defended Bill Clinton when his actions, not words, degraded several women. Even the Minneapolis paper who now calls for Trump to stop his campaign was nowhere to be seen when Bill Clinton was committing his acts.

Hillary has also been caught telling people that she has two sides to her, a public side she wants you to see and a private side she wants to hide.

The Minnesota delegation did not condemn Clinton's remarks that the supporters of Donald Trump were a "basket of deplorables." So Hillary and, evidently, our Minnesota Democrats believe people are deplorable simply because they disagree with Hillary's far left wing policies. Like typical liberals they don't debate issues, they engage in personal attacks and name calling.

Their hypocrisy is remarkable and goes to show they have no intention of applying Christian beliefs toward anyone.

The liberals lack any moral standing whatsoever and are pure ideologues that will do anything to keep power.

Dale Probasco,

Backus