Letter to the editor: Promote Indigenous People's Day

What really happened was a mandate by the church to go forth, and find new lands and acquisitions, riches, labor and opportunities to christianize whatever native people they found, in the name of the church and royal rulers, and bring it all back to Europe. If they encountered resistance from the native people, it was all right and good to enslave them or kill them outright.

And this is what happened when Columbus landed in the West Indies, not on the mainland, which he never saw. Just a little investigation will reveal the extent of these invasions, and the resulting decimation of people already residing in the ''new" world, through aggression and disease.

Another way to consider this question of what and who to celebrate is to think about using the same date to honor the native Americans, who were, after all, the first people here on the continent, who were the recipients of the legacy of the "discoverers," who have a history, language and culture worthy of preservation, and who are still here.

There is a movement to proclaim the day as Indigenous People's Day, already enacted in several cities in Minnesota. We should think about promotion of this idea statewide, and bring to the public's attention ways to combat discrimination, enable progress and bridge the many gaps between the cultures in a positive way.

Mary DeYoung,

Pine River