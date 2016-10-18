Letter to the editor: It requires maturity to be president

But he "shocked the world," as Jesse Ventura would say, by voting in favor. Opponents immediately thought he'd been bribed because that's what they would've done. But instead, he had a letter from his mother in his pocket.

"What a story, eh?" as Canadians would say.

It's almost impossible to formulate a comment on the current presidential campaign. When Barack Hussein Obama campaigned opposite captured military war hero, veteran and prisoner John McCain, and four years later against wealthy, successful, business wheeler-dealer Mitt Romney, how shocked and outraged would we have been had the size of Mr. Obama's genitalia become a political talking point?

Maybe I'm getting old.

But genitalia size was one of the "talking points" by DT, the presidential candidate for Republicans, the "party of Lincoln." Maybe he feels threatened by the current White House occupant? (Incidentally, DT stands for Donald T., not "delirium tremens.")

It's easy to get caught up in the fever of politics, but hopefully some of his supporters will take a momentary pause to reflect. They're supporting essentially a 9-year-old boy, with not the most favorable upbringing, to the most important job in the land.

I'm sure world leaders Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Bashar al-Assad, Benjamin Netanyahu aren't impressed by genitalia.

It requires maturity, not childishness, to hand someone keys to enough nuclear to wipe us all out.

A. Martin,

Merrifield