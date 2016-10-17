Letter to the editor: Norgaard for Crosslake mayor
I have known Patty Norgaard for 46 years. We worked on community service projects for the Burnsville Jaycees in the 1970s.
I've come to know Patty as a person who has always been active in the community. Patty is smart and focused and has proven to be successful when she pursues community work. If I had to describe Patty in a few words, they would be: strong with a positive attitude.
Patty is a lady who has endured the loss of three of her five children over the years, and there is no person I know who has demonstrated "strength with grace" and emerged with a positive attitude.
Patty Norgaard handles the good things and bad things in life in a way "only a few have the ability to handle" and move forward in a productive and positive way.
Patty will do a wonderful job as mayor of Crosslake.
Harry J. Scofield,
Backus