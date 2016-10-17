Letter to the editor: Norgaard for Crosslake mayor

Patty is a lady who has endured the loss of three of her five children over the years, and there is no person I know who has demonstrated "strength with grace" and emerged with a positive attitude.

Patty Norgaard handles the good things and bad things in life in a way "only a few have the ability to handle" and move forward in a productive and positive way.

Patty will do a wonderful job as mayor of Crosslake.

Harry J. Scofield,

Backus