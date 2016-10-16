Letter to the editor: Get up and dance!
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Red Rock Swing band, a 17-piece big band based in Woodbury, began by inviting us to come on stage to dance to "danceable" tunes from the golden era of swing.
The audience was swinging to talented musicians and vocalist Wendy Davis.
Example of tunes: "In the Mood," "Stompin' at the Savory," "Moonlight Serenade," "That Old Black Magic," "Blue Skies," "720 in the Books," "Pennsylvania 6-5000," "Route 66," "Tuxedo Junction," "Jersey Bounce," "Bandstand Boogie."
Advice to anyone attending a Red Rock concert: Get up and dance!
Bob Uppgaard,
Pequot Lakes