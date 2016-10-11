Letter to the editor: Thank you, Patty

While growing up in a small Minnesota town my parents, many years ago, taught my siblings and me the importance of giving back to the communities we lived in. One of the best examples of that in Crosslake is Patty Norgaard.

I have had the pleasure of serving on the Park and Rec Commission in Crosslake with Patty for the past few years. She brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her volunteer service. Whatever the event that the community center is sponsoring, Patty is there to lend a hand and provide her leadership and skills.

Her leadership on the Crosslake EDA and work on the Minnesota Design Team will set a vision to keep Crosslake moving forward. Thank you, Patty, for being willing to continue your service to Crosslake by running for mayor.

John Pribyl,

Crosslake