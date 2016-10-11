Letter to the Editor: Elect Norgaard for Crosslake mayor

During the 11 years she has lived here she has served five as president of the Economic Development Authority, driving exciting new programs like "Light up the Dam." Working with the University of Minnesota in programs that will prepare for population growth and continue to protect our pristine waters, Patty has demonstrated dedication to this community.

She has worked tirelessly as a member of Lakes Area Music Festival, raising visibility of the festival and the Brainerd lakes area, which this year attracted 10,000 people here.

But the really important thing to know about Patty is that her priorities are right. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and to her, this is her most important job.

Patty has a reputation for getting thing done, and that is exactly what will happen when she is elected mayor.

Gervaise Wilhelm,

Crosslake