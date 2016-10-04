Letter to the editor: A clear and present danger

As a reader expressing political opinions that endorse my own conscience (which is, of course, not running for any political office), I'm allowed 300 words to state my views, efficiently zipped and compressed herein, unlike other readers allowed only 150 words for endorsing a candidate, and unlike one local columnist's most recent allowance of 848 words to endorse a candidate running for U.S. president - a candidate who has been accurately reported as making 71 percent false or mostly false statements of fact, who routinely spews incendiary, false arguments and spins bombastic conclusions into specious, amoral epiphanies, whose candidacy has variously been described and reported in the media as "a tragedy for our democracy, with the republic ... under siege by a moron," who "regularly incites political violence ... is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, misogynist, birther ...," and because facts do matter when a politician continually defends his controversial attack statements with "Believe me," it's far more than worrisome that the nuclear codes would be in his grasp as commander in chief, and just an impulsive, angry, tweet away from the end of everything.

So to the local columnist who states that his endorsement rationale allows that his candidate may say and do all of these nasty, vile, irreconcilable, deplorable things, he's willing to look beneath the thin-skin and hold out hope for a renaissance man emerging from underneath, once elected, but, as the old saying goes, if the shoe fits, wear it.

So come the morning of Nov. 9, new shoes will either be on our feet, or an orange-tinted albatross will be hanging, deadweight, from our necks, because, as the editorial board of the Cincinnati Enquirer, a newspaper backing Republicans for nearly a century, wrote on Sept. 23, this candidate for president of the United States "is a clear and present danger to our country."

Steven Olson,

Baxter